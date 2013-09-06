TORONTO, Sept 6 Rogers Communications
will launch a credit card next year after receiving approval
from Canada's financial services regulator, Canada's largest
wireless company said on Friday.
Rogers, which began its push to offer a card two years ago
when it applied for a Canadian banking license, said Canada's
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions had
issued an order authorizing Rogers to begin offering card
services.
"Leading up to commercial availability in 2014, Rogers will
roll out a pilot program to begin offering credit card services
to a select group of customers," Rogers said in a statement.
Canada's credit card market is dominated by the country's
big banks, particularly Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
and Toronto-Dominion Bank. Some retailers,
including Wal-Mart Stores and grocer Loblaw Companies
, also offer cards.
Shares of Rogers, which owns publishing and media businesses
as well as Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays, fell 0.9
percent to C$43.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.