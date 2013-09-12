TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's biggest cable and
wireless company, Rogers Communications Inc said on
Thursday that Guy Laurence will take over as chief executive in
December, following the retirement of current CEO Nadir Mohamed.
Laurence, currently CEO of Vodafone Group Plc's
British unit, faces declining cable revenue and a challenging
wireless landscape at Rogers. But he is seen as an executive who
transformed Vodafone UK's corporate culture and competitive
prospects via cost-cutting and a management shake-up.
"Laurence clearly has extensive wireless experience in some
of the most competitive markets in the world and has obviously
dealt with regulatory challenges in the EU, which could be very
useful in his new role," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose
wrote in a note to clients.
Rogers, along with its biggest rivals BCE Inc and
Telus Corp, are locked in combat with the federal
government over rules Ottawa has put in place to encourage more
wireless competition, but which the established operators say
unfairly disadvantage them ahead of a key auction of airwaves.
Before joining Vodafone in 2000, Laurence worked at media
companies MGM Studios, United Cinemas and Chrysalis Records.
Mohamed announced his retirement earlier this year.
Rogers shares were down 0.9 percent at C$43.07 by
mid-morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.