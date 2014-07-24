TORONTO, July 24 Rogers Communications posted a 24 percent decline in second-quarter net income on Thursday, as its added fewer-than-expected wireless phone customers but charged them more.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of C$405 million, or 79 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to June 30, compared to C$532 million, or C$1.03 a share, a year ago. Its revenue was stagnant at C$3.21 billion, despite several data center and cable network acquisitions in the last year.

