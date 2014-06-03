(Adds analyst's comment, share reaction)
TORONTO, June 3 Rogers Communications Inc
, Canada's biggest wireless company, and Vodafone Group
PLC, the global telecoms group, announced a new market
agreement on Tuesday to broaden the services they offer each
other's customers.
They did not provide many details on the scope of the
partnership or the terms, but said the nonequity deal will make
Rogers the exclusive partner of Vodafone Canada, and that they
will explore new business opportunities.
Vodafone, the world's largest mobile phone company with
networks from Australia to India, in the Middle East and across
Europe, said its scale will allow Rogers to make more money and
cut more costs.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose said the deal likely
cements existing roaming agreements, but is positive for Rogers
because the Canadian company has been challenged by the
development of a shared next-generation network built by
wireless competitors BCE Inc and Telus Corp.
The agreement, presumably, will also help Rogers win
multinational corporate customers with business in Canada, Ghose
wrote in a note to clients.
Rogers' new chief executive officer, Guy Laurence, who
joined the Canadian company late last year from Vodafone's UK
unit, said the partnership will give Rogers access to resources
and expertise, allowing it to improve services for its
customers.
Shares in Rogers rose 0.3 percent to C$44.58 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. Vodafone was down 0.75 percent at 207 pence in
London.
($1=0.597 British pounds)
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter
Galloway)