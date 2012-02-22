TORONTO Feb 22 Rogers Communications
, Canada's largest wireless telecommunication company,
posted a 2.8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter operating profit
on Wednesday, driven by growth in both its cable and wireless
businesses.
Its board has authorized an 11 percent increase in its
quarterly dividend payout and a C$1 billion share buyback
program that will allow the company to repurchase about 10
percent of its Class B outstanding shares.
Rogers said made an adjusted net profit of C$372 million, or
70 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$3.18 billion. A year
ago, it earned C$338 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, on
revenue of C$3.14 billion.
The company said its adjusted operating profit rose to
C$1.09 billion, up from C$1.06 billion, a year earlier.
Rogers' new quarterly dividend payout will be 39.5 Canadian
cents per share up from 35.5 Canadian cents a share.