Jan 5 Rogers Corp, a maker of specialty materials for the portable communications industry, cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings outlook, hurt by continued slowing in demand in the wireless infrastructure market.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of 22 cents to 32 cents a share, down from its prior forecast of 43 cents to 53 cents a share.

The company said it continued to see weak demand during the fourth quarter, but added it expects orders to return in the first-half of 2012.

The company said it took in charges related to the transition contract with former chief executive Robert Wachob, who in October last year became the chairman.

The company also took in other employee-related charges and charges related to certain discontinued operations during the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $36.08 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.