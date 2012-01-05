Jan 5 Rogers Corp, a maker of
specialty materials for the portable communications industry,
cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings outlook, hurt by
continued slowing in demand in the wireless infrastructure
market.
The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of 22
cents to 32 cents a share, down from its prior forecast of 43
cents to 53 cents a share.
The company said it continued to see weak demand during the
fourth quarter, but added it expects orders to return in the
first-half of 2012.
The company said it took in charges related to the
transition contract with former chief executive Robert Wachob,
who in October last year became the chairman.
The company also took in other employee-related charges and
charges related to certain discontinued operations during the
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $36.08 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.