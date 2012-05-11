May 11 Rogers Corp said it plans to shut down a manufacturing site in Germany that it has been leasing, and expects to incur costs and charges related to the closure in the second quarter.

The expenses and charges cannot be reasonably estimated currently but will include costs associated with expected termination of about 33 employees, Rogers said.

The maker of specialty materials for the portable communications industry said it plans to close its Bremen facility as part of efforts to cut operating costs.

The manufacture of certain silicone materials produced in the facility will be consolidated into its existing facility in Carol Stream, Illinois, Rogers said in a statement.

Rogers shares, which have risen 6 percent in the past month, closed at $39.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.