May 11 Rogers Corp said it plans to shut
down a manufacturing site in Germany that it has been leasing,
and expects to incur costs and charges related to the closure in
the second quarter.
The expenses and charges cannot be reasonably estimated
currently but will include costs associated with expected
termination of about 33 employees, Rogers said.
The maker of specialty materials for the portable
communications industry said it plans to close its Bremen
facility as part of efforts to cut operating costs.
The manufacture of certain silicone materials produced in
the facility will be consolidated into its existing facility in
Carol Stream, Illinois, Rogers said in a statement.
Rogers shares, which have risen 6 percent in the past month,
closed at $39.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.