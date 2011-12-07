PORT LOUIS Dec 7 Mauritian conglomerate Rogers reported a 5.1 percent increase in full year pretax profit on Wednesday, helped by improved performances in its real estate and financial services units.

The group -- which operates in the Indian Ocean island's financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors -- said profit before tax rose to 685 million rupees ($23.5 million) for the year ended Sep. 30.

"The operations of the Group will be challenged by the continued weakness that is set to prevail in our principal markets," the company said in a financial statement.

Revenues for the period climbed 9 percent to 10.4 billion rupees, but earnings per share dropped by 37 percent to 15.60 rupees, Rogers said.

Mauritius is famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas that lure the top end of the leisure market. Debt troubles in the euro zone, a key source market for Mauritius' main economic sectors, are however clouding growth prospects on the island. ($1 = 29.1000 Mauritius rupees)