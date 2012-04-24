TORONTO, April 24 Rogers Communications Inc
, Canada's largest mobile phone company, posted a 1 6
p ercent drop in its first-quarter pr ofit o n Tuesday as ri sing
competition hurt its cable and wireless divisions.
The Toronto-based company, which is also a major cable TV
and Internet provider, turned an adjusted net profit of C$3 56
m illion, or 67 C anadian cents a share, in the three months ended
March 31. That compares with C$423 mi llion, or 76 Ca nadian
cents, a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1 percent to C$2.95
bill ion.