June 28 The Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said it has closed an
investigation into Rogers Communications Inc's
internet traffic management practices.
CRTC, which is an independent public authority that
regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in
Canada, said it launched the investigation after it received a
complaint from the Canadian Gamers Organization.
Rogers Communications has since changed its
traffic-management practice and said the traffic-shaping policy
would be phased out for all customers by December 2012, CRTC
said in a statement.
