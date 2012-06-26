* Cuts follow 300 earlier this year amid tough competition
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 26 Rogers Communications Inc
, Canada's largest wireless company and a major cable
provider, said on Tuesday that it has cut hundreds of jobs to
trim costs amid tough competition.
The 375 people including some managers in both wireless and
fixed-line businesses were notified on Tuesday, Rogers
spokeswoman Patricia Trott said. The cuts were effective
immediately.
Rogers employs around 30,000 people.
"It's a difficult decision," she said. "It's part of a
comprehensive approach to cost management we announced earlier
this year."
The company had cut 300 jobs in March and is also looking to
cut costs in the supply chain, reduce discretionary spending and
improve efficiency in business processes, she said.
"While we constantly need to look for cost efficiencies,
going forward we're going to be focused on driving the business
forward and driving revenue," she said.
Revenue for the Toronto-based company dipped 1 percent in
the first quarter from a year earlier as both wireless and cable
units were hit by tougher competition.
Rogers has spent heavily to attract smartphone customers
even as their monthly bills drop, which has piled on the
pressure to reduce costs. The company also recently recorded a
loss of cable TV subscribers as telecom rivals improve their
offerings.
In wireless, Rogers has faced pressure from new, smaller
competitors and regional cable operators such as Quebecor's
Videotron, which have begun offering wireless service
since a 2008 government auction of airwaves.
Its main national wireless competitors, Bell and Telus Corp
, teamed up several years ago to build a comparable
network that has helped them narrow Rogers' lead in total
subscribers and average wireless bills.
Rogers shares, which have slipped 7 percent so far this
year, were trading flat at C$36.54 by midday.