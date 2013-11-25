TORONTO Nov 25 Rogers Communications Inc
, one of Canada's biggest cable companies, said on
Monday the entire industry must be willing to offer viewers more
choice when selling television packages even if that means some
channels ultimately fail.
The Toronto-based company, whose television service is
centered in Ontario but also serves the Atlantic provinces, said
it believes most Canadians want bulk packages but those that
don't have a hearty TV appetite shouldn't have to upsize their
order.
The comments come after Canada's Conservative government
pledged last month to push cable and satellite television
providers to offer more flexibility. The move was part of a
broader pro-consumer push aimed at regaining voter support ahead
of a federal election in 2015.
The industry has warned that scrapping the current model of
'all-you-can-eat' fare risks pushing prices up for everyone.
In order to offer smaller packages, Rogers and other
distributors must reach fresh deals with content owners that
allow for flexibility, Rogers' Chief Marketing Officer John
Boynton said.
He warned that if channel owners charge too much, they risk
driving more customers to online alternatives.
"The economics don't work if everybody doesn't move
together," Boynton said in an interview. "We have been pushing
very hard to include packaging flexibility."
If channels fail without the protection of being bundled
with more popular channels, Boynton said they don't deserve to
survive.
Rogers is itself a content owner, running radio stations,
Citytv and Sportsnet channels. It also owns the Toronto Blue
Jays baseball team and has a major stake in the company that
owns Toronto's professional hockey and basketball teams.
Boynton said Rogers' polling and a market trial of the model
known as 'a la carte' or 'pick-and-pay' programming showed it
has a more niche audience than many in the industry suggest. But
he said catering to these viewers would also help slow a decline
in pay TV customers across the industry.
Canadian distributors already offer more flexible
programming than in the United States, particularly in Quebec,
where French-language producers have accepted the model more
willingly than the large U.S. media companies with whom
English-speaking Canada must deal.