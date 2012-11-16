By David Rohde
NEW YORK Nov 16 Amid the politicking, there's
an overlooked cause of the Benghazi tragedy.
For conservatives, the Benghazi scandal is a Watergate-like
presidential cover-up. For liberals, it a fabricated Republican
witch-hunt. For me, Benghazi is a call to act on an enduring
problem that both parties ignore.
One major overlooked cause of the death of Ambassador Chris
Stevens and three other Americans is we have underfunded the
State Department and other civilian agencies that play a vital
role in our national security.
Instead of building up cadres of skilled diplomatic security
guards, we have bought them from the lowest bidder, trying to
acquire capacity and expertise on the cheap. Benghazi showed how
vulnerable that makes us.
Now, I'm not arguing that this use of contractors was the
sole cause of the Benghazi tragedy, but I believe it was a
primary one. Let me explain.
The slapdash security that killed Stevens, technician Sean
Smith and CIA guards Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty started with
a seemingly inconsequential decision by Libya's new government.
After the fall of Muammar Qaddafi, Libya's interim
government barred armed private security firms - foreign and
domestic - from operating anywhere in the country.
Memories of the abuses by foreign mercenaries, acting for
the brutal Qaddafi regime, prompted the decision, according to
State Department officials.
Once the Libyans took away the private security guard
option, it put enormous strain on a little-known State
Department arm, the Diplomatic Security Service. This obscure
agency has been responsible for protecting American diplomatic
posts around the world since 1916.
Though embassies have contingents of Marines, consulates and
other offices do not. And the missions of Marines, in fact, are
to destroy documents and protect American government secrets. It
is the Diplomatic Security agents who are charged with
safeguarding the lives of American diplomats.
Today, roughly 2,000 Diplomatic Security agents guard 275
American embassies and consulates around the globe. That works
out to a whopping seven agents per facility.
In Iraq and Afghanistan, the State Department relied on
dozens of security contractors to guard American diplomats. At
times, they even hired private security guards to protect
foreign leaders.
After Afghan President Hamid Karzai narrowly survived a 2002
assassination attempt, the State Department hired security
guards from DynCorp, a military contractor, to guard him. Their
aggressiveness in and around the presidential palace, however,
angered Afghan, American and European officials. As soon as
Afghan guards were trained to protect Karzai, DynCorp was let
go.
But the State Department's dependence on contractors for
security remained. And Benghazi epitomized this Achilles' heel.
Unable to hire contractors, the Diplomatic Security Service
rotated small numbers of agents through Benghazi to provide
security, on what government officials call temporary duty
assignments, or "TDY."
Eric Nordstrom, the Diplomatic Security agent who oversaw
security in Libya until two months before the attack, recently
told members of Congress that though he twice requested 12
agents he was rejected - and told he was asking for "the sun the
moon and the stars."
He testified that he replied bluntly to his superiors in
Washington. "It's not the hardships," Nordstrom told me he had
said. "It's not the gunfire. It's not the threats. It's dealing
and fighting against the people, programs and personnel who are
supposed to be supporting me. And I added it by saying, 'For me,
the Taliban is on the inside of the building.' "
Other State Department officials also say that the reliance
on contracting created a weakened Diplomatic Security Service.
They said department officials, short on staff and eager to
reduce costs, nickeled-and-dimed DS security requests.
"That is not a DS-centric issue," said a State Department
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "That is a
Department of State issue."
Democrats have blamed Republicans for the lack of funding.
They point out that House Republicans rejected $450 million in
administration requests for increased Diplomatic Security
spending since 2010. They say Senate Democrats were able to
restore a small part of the funding.
But these partisan charges and counter-charges ignore a
basic truth. Resource shortages and a reliance on contractors
caused bitter divisions between field officers in Benghazi and
State Department managers in Washington.
One agent who served on the ground in Benghazi felt the
compound needed five times as many Diplomatic Security agents,
according to a State Department official who spoke on condition
of anonymity. The official singled out Charlene Lamb, the
Diplomatic Security Service official who oversees security in
Washington, for criticism - saying she rejected repeated
requests for additional improvements in Benghazi.
These officials confirmed complaints from Lieutenant Colonel
Andy Wood, the former head of a U.S. Special Forces "Site
Security Team" in Tripoli, that Lamb urged them to reduce the
numbers of American security personnel on the ground even as
security worsened across Libya. Wood and his team left the
country the month before the attack.
In equivocating, evasive and shameful testimony before
Congress in October, Lamb at first said she received no formal
requests for additional security from Libya. She then absurdly
claimed, "We had the correct number of assets in Benghazi at the
time of 9/11."
Lamb's superior, David Kennedy, has defended her. He argued
that a handful of additional Diplomatic Security guards in
Benghazi - or the Special Forces team in Tripoli - would not
have made a difference.
To date, no evidence has emerged that officials higher than
Lamb or Kennedy were involved in the decision to reject the
requests from Libya. Both are career civil servants, not Obama
administration appointees.
There is a broader issue beyond the political blame game.
Benghazi is a symptom of a brittle, over-stretched and
under-funded State Department. Without being able to hire
private contractors, the department provided too few guards and
hoped a nearby CIA base or friendly Libyan militia would help
them. An excellent recent report in the New York Times found
that the U.S. military's Africa Command was under-resourced as
well as unable to help.
The investigation by the Senate and House intelligence
committees into whether or not the Obama administration misled
Americans after the attack or altered intelligence should
continue. But the core issue before the attack was a lack of
resources and skilled management, not shadowy conspiracies.
Many factors caused the death of Stevens and the three other
Americans. But in the partisan free-for-all now unfolding, this
key factor must not be ignored.