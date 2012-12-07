By David Rohde
NEW YORK Dec 7 The return of protests, tanks
and death to the streets of Cairo this week is harrowing. So is
the power of the rampant conspiracy theories that cause Muslim
Brotherhood members and their secular opponents to sincerely
believe they are defending Egypt's revolution. Both sides are
behaving abominably.
Criticisms of President Mohamed Mursi's foolish and
unnecessary power grab and rushed constitutional process are
legitimate. So are complaints that the country's secular
opposition is poorly organized, lacks majority support and
refuses to compromise.
Barring a surprising change in direction, Egypt's experiment
with democracy is headed toward failure.
The country's flawed constitution will likely be ratified in
a referendum on Dec. 15. A frustrated and distrustful opposition
will boycott subsequent parliamentary elections. Mursi will lead
a "soft authoritarian" government similar to that of former
President Hosni Mubarak. Small opposition parties will exist,
but the Muslim Brotherhood's dominance of the state, politics
and society will never be in doubt.
U.S. officials -- ever eager for stability in the Middle
East -- will turn a blind eye and establish a "working
relationship" with Mursi.
"I think the impulse of most American administrations is to
show up in an Arab country and say, 'Take me to your leader,' "
Nathan Brown, a George Washington University professor and
leading expert on Egypt, told me in a bleak interview today. "I
don't think we have many alternatives. The United States is not
in the position to back a military coup or the opposition."
Brown is correct. Yes, the United States has some economic
leverage in Cairo, but in general America remains radioactive in
post-Mubarak Egypt. After 40 years of the U.S. backing Egyptian
strongmen who made peace with Israel, Washington is hugely
mistrusted.
A September 2012 Gallup Poll found that 82 percent of
Egyptians opposed the country's government accepting any
economic aid from the United States. By comparison, 42 percent
of Egyptians surveyed -- roughly half that number -- opposed the
country's peace treaty with Israel.
Let me be blunt to those who think more "American
leadership" is the answer. A U.S.-backed military coup -- which
it is doubtful the U.S. could engineer - would radicalize
Islamists across the region and be an enormous gift to al Qaeda.
Similarly, if Washington openly backs the country's secular
opposition, those opponents will be viewed as American stooges
and lose popular support.
"A much more effective strategy for the United States is to
call for a dialogue between Mursi's government and the
opposition behind closed doors," said Dalia Mogahed, the
American scholar who conducted the Gallup survey. "The U.S.
coming out publicly on the side of the opposition will be used
against them."
The only small cause for hope is that Egypt's struggles are
not unprecedented. Other countries have undergone agonizing and
turbulent transitions as well. Thomas Carothers, an expert on
transitions to democracy at the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace, said that what is occurring today in Egypt
is typical when a long-disenfranchised group gains power.
Distrustful and insular after years of struggles, it is often
reluctant to share power and still views itself as deeply
vulnerable.
Carothers said Egypt's struggle mirrors the difficult
transition still under way in Bolivia. Seven years after Evo
Morales was elected that country's first president of indigenous
descent, a tense "fundamental rebalancing of political power" is
still playing out in Bolivia. The country's traditional elite
and the indigenous movement still struggle to trust each other
and share power. Bigoted arguments that democracy does not work
in the Arab world do not apply in Egypt.
"There is nothing particularly Arab about what is
happening," Carothers said. "It's not an Islamist issue."
There is another international comparison that should give
the Brotherhood pause, according to Carothers. South Africa's
African National Congress gained a monopoly on power after the
country's first post-apartheid elections in 1994. With no viable
opposition, the ANC grew increasingly corrupt as opportunistic
figures flocked to the only patronage show in town.
"The party just became a self-sustaining machine," Carothers
said. "People start joining your party out of sheer
opportunism."
That may not matter to the Brotherhood. Its fear of being
forced from power it has finally attained it may lead it to
become the kind of governing party its members once loathed.
The stark picture painted by Shady Humid, the director of
research at the Brookings Doha Center, in this excellent piece
in Foreign Policy this week, may prove to be true. There may be
no common vision in Egypt, as Humid argues; there may be no
consensus on what the Egyptian nation should be.
If there is a common ground, the surest way to reach it is
for there to be more democracy in Egypt, not less. Yes, the
flawed draft constitution is likely to be ratified on Dec. 15.
But the opposition should not boycott the vote or subsequent
legislative elections. In a best-case scenario, the "no" vote
could reach as high as 30 percent, according to Brown. The
opposition could then run in subsequent legislative elections.
It would not win a majority, but perhaps enough seats to be a
viable opposition to the Brotherhood. Two groups that loathe
each other would be forced to sit in Parliament together. Time
and a desire to win elections might make them compromise and
save Egypt's fading chances at democracy.