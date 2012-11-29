By David Rohde
Nov 29 With rising Democratic opposition to cuts
in social spending and Republican leaders reiterating their
opposition to raising taxes on the wealthy, talks on avoiding
the fiscal cliff were at a standstill Thursday.
Officials on both sides of the debate say the political
jockeying is likely to continue this week. But they warn that
the details of a compromise must emerge next week if an
agreement is to be reached in time.
Erskine Bowles, the co-chair of the bipartisan
Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction task force, said on Wednesday
that he was skeptical that a deal would be reached. Bowles put
the chances of an agreement before the end of the year at
roughly one in three.
"I believe the problem is that we are going over the fiscal
cliff," Bowles told The New York Times, "and I think that will
be horrible."
Bowles is right. While potential tax increases on the rich
have dominated the political debate, a raft of taxes on the
middle class will increase if an agreement is not reached. The
scope will vary, depending on a person's income. White House
officials estimate that the average American family will pay
$2,200 more in taxes next year if an agreement is not reached.
But, if an agreement is not reached at all, even after the
January 1 deadline, the increase could be higher, particularly
for households that make over $100,000 a year.
Here's why:
Alternative Minimum Tax:
An obscure tax created in the 1960s to ensure that the
super-wealthy paid a minimum amount of tax, inflation and other
factors have resulted in the AMT now applying to the four to
five million Americans who make $200,000 to $1 million,
according to the Washington Post. In recent years, Congress has
enacted a "patch" that prevents the AMT from applying to
Americans who make less. Unless an agreement is reached, no
"patch" will be enacted, and another 31 million Americans will
have to pay the tax.
The non-partisan Tax Policy Center estimates that over half
of all married couples will owe an additional $4,000, the Post
reported. And a third of families with children will have to pay
the AMT as well; with parents of three or more children will
face an extra tax of up to $4,700.
The center estimates that 84 percent of married couples that
make a total of $75,000 to $100,000 and have at least two
children will pay a significantly higher tax bill this year
because of the AMT.
The impact would be much higher in some areas, with the
number of AMT-paying taxpayers in New Jersey rising to 50.3
percent, the highest rate in the country, according to the Post.
And the percentage of taxpayer paying the AMT in California, New
York and Connecticut would rise to over 30 percent.
Given the breadth of the potential AMT increases, experts
predict that Congress will enact and "patch" even if a broader
agreement is not reached. For middle class families, let's hope
they are right.
Payroll tax:
A payroll tax holiday that was enacted in 2010 is set to
expire, according to the Fiscal Times. The tax holiday cut
employee Social Security contributions by two percent for
households that make less than $110,00 a year. The end of the
measure could mean that the average American family pays another
$1,000 in taxes per year.
Deductions:
Increases in deductions that were part of the Bush tax cuts
will expire. Marginal tax rates will change as well, as
described in this Washington Post piece. Exactly how this will
play out for families depends on multiple factors. One
calculator that could help you estimate the impact on your
family is here.
I believe a short-term deal will likely be made to not
increase middle class taxes. Allowing that to happen would be
political suicide. But I think the chances of a long-term deal
are low. If politicians can't agree with this type of a gun to
their head, I doubt there will be an agreement any closer to the
2014 midterms. Even if the cliff is averted and middle class
taxes don't rise, our fiscal dysfunction is likely to continue.