By David Rohde
Nov 23 For now, the fighting has stopped in
Israel and Gaza. But let's be honest, this is the latest round
in a long and bitter struggle. In the future, more bloodshed is
likely.
After eight days of clashes, Hamas' claim that it is the
true leader of the Palestinian resistance has gained strength.
Long-range rocket attacks on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have made
Israelis increasingly wary of a two-state solution. And the
deaths of 140 Palestinians, one-third of them combatants,
compared to five Israelis, one of them a soldier, will be seen
across the Middle East as U.S.-abetted Israeli aggression.
Don't expect those dynamics to improve anytime soon. In the
months ahead, Hamas' popularity among Palestinians is likely to
rise. The more moderate Fatah faction of Mahmoud Abbas will be
seen as increasingly impotent. And Israeli Prime Minister
Binyamin Netanyahu's conservative government will likely fare
well in January's parliamentary elections. As so often happens
in conflicts, one side's right wing abets the other's.
The last eight days have brought a number of subtle shifts
that make peace seem more distant than ever. From where I sit,
here are the major changes:
THE RISE OF THE ROCKET:
As Jeffrey Goldberg pointed out in Bloomberg View on Monday,
this may represent the beginning of the "third Palestinian
intifada." In this round, rockets are the weapons of choice,
replacing the stones of the first intifada and the suicide
bombers of the second. While much has been made of Israel's
vaunted "Iron Dome" defense system, it is not a cure-all. Even
if Israeli missiles prevent deaths, hundreds of missiles being
fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip or southern Lebanon does not
create stability in Israel.
MURSI PASSES HIS FIRST TEST:
Outside Hamas and Netanyahu, the most empowered new player
in the region may be Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi. Whatever
his true loyalties, the Muslim Brotherhood leader threaded a
diplomatic needle. He convinced Hamas to agree to a ceasefire
and won praise from American officials. In a phone call today,
Obama thanked Mursi "for his personal leadership in negotiating
a ceasefire." And at a Cairo press conference announcing the
agreement, Hillary Clinton hailed the Egyptian leader for
"assuming the leadership that has long made this country a
cornerstone of regional stability and peace."
Lauren Bohn, an American journalist who recently moved from
Cairo to Jerusalem, pointed out that the Egyptian public showed
little reaction to the conflict. Last Friday, several thousand
Egyptians joined anti-Israeli street protests, a relatively
small showing. Twitter traffic in Egypt focused on liberal
politicians' decision to walk out of the country's
constitutional assembly and a horrific bus accident that killed
up to fifty children in the country's south. While Egyptians
remain hugely sympathetic to Palestinian cause, they appear
eager to get their economy and country in order as well. That
represents a potential opening for the U.S.
A FAILED AND FALSE PIVOT: Gaza made a mockery of Obama's
"pivot to Asia." As my Reuters colleagues Matt Spetalnick and
Jeff Mason pointed out in an excellent piece yesterday, Obama's
Asian tour ran aground due to the difficult political realities
of Asia, not just the Middle East. The administration made
little headway on China and other fronts an that Asia presents
intractable diplomatic challenges of its own. Whether one agrees
with the policy or not, the United States is Israel's prime
military, financial and diplomatic backer. We can pretend that
we are disengaging from the Middle East, but we will still be
seen around the world as responsible for Israel's security - and
its actions.
THE ODD COUPLE:
Although bitter enemies, Egyptian President Mursi and
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have one common interest:
containing militancy in Gaza and Sinai. After Salafist militants
in Sinai killed 16 members of Egypt's security forces in August,
Mursi launched a sweeping crackdown. While publicly assailing
Israel and praising Hamas, Mursi continues to face a political
threat from right-wing Salafists in Egypt who call for the
imposition of hard-line Islamic law, oppose democracy and
support violence against Israel, steps Mursi insists he and the
Brotherhood oppose. Mursi also desperately needs aid from the
U.S. and Europe to revive Egypt's stalled economy and prevent
political unrest at home. Many Americans and Israelis continue
to suspect that Mursi and the Brotherhood are closet Salafists.
So far, Mursi's actions have not shown that. As long as Mursi
continues to uphold the peace treaty with Israel, embrace
democratic norms and renounce violence, American officials
should continue to work with him.
THE CENTRALITY OF SETTLEMENTS:
Jeffrey Goldberg made another good point in his piece:
Israel's continued construction of West Bank settlements has
undermined Fattah and strengthened Hamas. As Israel settlements
spread, Fattah has nothing to show for its two-state approach.
James Dobbins, a former senior American diplomat and Rand
Corporation expert, called on the Obama administration to
re-adopt the tough stance it took on West Bank settlements early
in its first term. That is the only way, he said, the United
States can appear like a neutral arbiter in the region. "The
administration made it clear that it opposed the settlements and
declared them illegal," Dobbins said in an interview today. "It
may have to revert to that harder line and hold it this time."
THE AMERICAN ROLE:
The second Obama Administration cannot dictate peace to
Israelis and Palestinians. In the short-term, both sides are
unlikely to show flexibility. But the eight-day battle showed
that neither Israel nor Hamas will achieve victory in the
long-term. Hamas cannot militarily defeat Israel. And Israel
cannot eliminate the threat Hamas represents. Dobbins argues
that after Israel's January elections, Clinton's successor
should quietly work to re-start peace talks.
He is right. In many ways, the conflict itself remains
intractable. But the region around Israel and the Palestinian
territories is undergoing historic changes. Whatever his true
feelings, Mursi proved to be surprisingly pragmatic. Someday,
Israelis and Palestinians may also do the same. The only outcome
that will undermine Hamas and secure Israel is a two-state
solution. Success is unlikely but it is in the U.S.'s interest
to pursue it. American passivity and pessimism will only aid
hardliners on both sides.