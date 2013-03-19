(David Rohde is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By David Rohde
NEW YORK, March 19 American households will be
blanketed this week by a torrent of coverage, commentary and
regret about the 10th anniversary of the Iraq war. Liberals
claim that Twitter - if it had existed - could have stopped the
invasion. Conservatives argue that the links between Saddam
Hussein and terrorism have, in fact, been underplayed.
The glaring lesson of the war is that American ground
invasions destabilize the Middle East, instead of stabilizing
it. The 100,000 Iraqis who perished, the 4,500 American soldiers
killed and the $1 trillion spent should have halted what Tufts
University professor Daniel W. Drezner has called the "creeping
militarization of American foreign policy." Instead, the
civilian American institutions that failed us before Iraq have
grown even weaker.
The State Department is the first example. Drezner correctly
argues that as the Pentagon's budget has ballooned in the
post-9/11 decade, so has its influence over American foreign
policy. Too many former generals, he contends, have occupied
foreign policy important positions.
That trend has slowed in the second Obama administration,
but the budget, planning capabilities and training programs of
the State Department are still laughably small compared with
those of the U.S. military. Money equals power, influence and a
seat at the table in Washington. As one former national security
reporter put it to me, weak civilian institutions leads to fewer
potential civilian responses to crises.
In his first major speech as secretary of state, John Kerry
tried to put the size of the American civilian effort in
perspective. He cited a recent poll that found most Americans
believe the State Department and U.S. foreign aid programs
consume 25 percent of federal spending. In fact, they receive
1.0 percent. (The military gets roughly 20 percent.)
Kerry's speech got virtually no press coverage. Just as it
did a decade ago, the news media - a second vital American
civilian institution - is failing us. This week the media is
being correctly excoriated for its failure to be more skeptical
of the Bush administration's central justification for the Iraq
war: weapons of mass destruction that turned out not to exist.
In the months before the invasion, the New York Times
published a series of exaggerated WMD stories by reporter Judith
Miller on its front page. At the same time, editors at the Times
and other mainstream outlets largely ignored intrepid reports by
Knight-Ridder newspapers that questioned the administration's
WMD claims.
Ten years later, Miller is a Fox News contributor, and the
Knight-Ridder chain no longer exists. A harrowing report
released by the Pew Research Center on Monday found that the
full-time professional editorial staff at newspapers has
declined by 24 percent since 1989. A separate analysis found
that the ratio of public-relations workers to reporters grew
from 1.2 to 1 in 1980 to 3.6 to 1 in 2008.
The rise of social media and citizen journalism arguably
fills the void created by dwindling newspaper resources. Eric
Boehlert of Media Matters argued this week that Twitter could
have forced mainstream reporters to do a better job before the
Iraq invasion. He cited recent cases of mainstream newspapers
columnists being forced to respond to a torrent of criticism on
Twitter about pieces they wrote.
Jonathan Landay, one of the Knight-Ridder reporters whose
pre-invasion work questioning the WMD evidence received little
attention, said social media might have made a difference. But
he hesitated to say Twitter would have silenced the White House.
"Had the New York Times, Washington Post and the networks
done the kind of reporting that we had, could the administration
have been able to take the country to war? I don't know," Landay
said in an email message. "But social media would have brought
far more attention to our work, and perhaps more journalists
would have followed our lead."
Looking back, Landay, a former colleague and longtime friend
who now reports for McClatchy, blamed the news media and
American intelligence agencies. "The mainstream news media was
as egregious in its failure to do its job," he said, "as the
U.S. intelligence community was in its failure to produce
accurate intelligence on Iraq's non-existent WMD."
Today, fears of "another Iraq" dominate America's foreign
policy debate. The choice is binary. The United States can
respond to a foreign policy threat by carrying out a risky
ground invasion. Or it can do nothing at all. Diplomatic,
economic and other non-military attempts to influence events
overseas are given short shrift. Any American involvement will
make the situation worse, the argument goes, and create another
quagmire.
The United States, of course, should not launch another
ground invasion in the Middle East. But that does not mean it
should not interact in the region at all. The Arab Spring showed
that people in the Middle East, in fact, desire democracy. Young
Arabs, in particular, want self-determination, jobs and
modernity. Washington has an interest in helping them but no
inclination, and has few non-military tools, to do so.
A decade after Iraq, the State Department remains the
Pentagon's Mini Me. The news media is one-third the size of the
public-relations industry. And we continue to view military
force as our principal means of addressing foreign policy
challenges. In post-Iraq America, our foreign policy debate has
devolved into an "invade or not invade" dichotomy. Far more
options are available. Every country is not Iraq.
(David Rohde is a columnist for Reuters, two-time winner of
the Pulitzer Prize, and a former reporter for The New York
Times. His forthcoming book, "Beyond War: Reimagining American
Influence in a New Middle East" will be published in April
2013.)
