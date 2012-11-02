By David Rohde
Nov 2 Jacqueline Pattison is giving Mayor Mike
Bloomberg one more day. So far, she has been impressed by New
York City's response to Hurricane Sandy. Along with millions of
other New Yorkers, she is patiently enduring the lack of
electricity, tortuous commute and a deep sense of uncertainty.
But if electricity does not return to her apartment a few
blocks north of the World Trade Center soon, she will have lost
faith in her government.
"I think by Friday we should have power at the latest," the
51-year-old co-owner of a small moving business said. "We live
on the 28th floor."
Five days away from a presidential election that centers on
the role of government, Hurricane Sandy has handed the United
States an extraordinary experiment in how government performs.
In an impossible-to-imagine sequence of events, the city with
the country's largest police force, biggest fire department and
highest tax revenues is being put to a historic test.
The political stakes are enormous. As the media blankets the
rest of the country with saturation coverage of the recovery
effort, an effective government response in New York and New
Jersey could aid President Barack Obama in a deadlocked
election. Looting, lawlessness and anger at government could aid
Mitt Romney.
Thus far, Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his government are
generally receiving high marks from city residents. But over the
next several days events in the New York area could prove
pivotal.
In a dozen interviews across the city Thursday, residents
expressed growing worry. Promised aid from the Federal Emergency
Management Agency was not arriving, fights were breaking out,
and tensions simmered in gas lines that snaked for miles.
Despite Bloomberg's endorsement of Obama Thursday afternoon
and a generally positive jobs report Friday morning, time is
slowly running on believers in government. The socio-economic
divide that I wrote about earlier this week is widening.
Tribeca, one of the wealthiest areas in the city to lose
power, is deserted. Its residents, it seems, have the means to
flee the city. Meanwhile, officials estimate that 49,000 people
are trapped in public housing buildings that lack power.
Middle-class residents of Brooklyn, Staten Island and the
suburbs ringing New York say they are being forgotten. The
mayor's foolish decision to proceed with the New York City
Marathon this Sunday is provoking a popular backlash. With only
an estimated 50 percent of the area's gas stations working and
with wind-chill adjusted temperatures expected to drop below
freezing Friday night, Bloomberg is flirting with disaster.
"This is terrible," Max Okuendo, a 37-year-old security
guard who has been without power in Lower Manhattan for three
days, said Thursday afternoon. "It has taken so long."
Okuendo had brought his two daughters to midtown Manhattan
after three days in a seventh-floor lower Manhattan apartment
without power. He said he and his daughters had taken a packed
city bus to the northern part of the city that had power.
"It was like sardines," he said. "I've seen three fights
already."
He said that no assistance has arrived for residents of
lower Manhattan.
"I don't think he has enough emergency stations," he said.
"I must have spent one hundred dollars alone just for lights,
candles and batteries for my mother's insulin machine."
Arne Balassanian, a 43-year-old property manager who lives a
few blocks from the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, said
he was unimpressed by the government effort so far. He said that
local residents and businesses had done more to help him than
city agencies.
"More than anything, the people in the neighborhood have
done the most," he said as he walked his dog down a lifeless
lower Manhattan street Thursday afternoon. "As far as the
government, I don't know."
More positive responses, unsurprisingly, came from parts of
the city that still have power.
"So far, I think they've done a pretty good job," said
Bernard Martin, a 70-year-old retiree who lives in the Bronx and
has had power throughout the storm. "I think the mayor's done a
good job."
As with so many other issues in the election, Republican and
Democratic orthodoxy don't fit reality on the ground. Local
government should play the central role in preparing for natural
disasters. But their efforts will be pointless unless the
federal government funds them.
As a city resident, I have been impressed by the city
government's response this week. Armies of police officers,
utility workers and mass transit employees have worked
ceaselessly to save lives, restore order and repair a city
infrastructure that in places is centuries old.
Area political leaders have dropped partisan politics to
address a grave crisis.
Fellow New Yorkers, though, have impressed me most of all.
They have shown tremendous calm, understanding and patience
amidst calamity.
In an interview Thursday, Robert Yusitalo, a 49-year-old
Seattle native who moved to New York several months ago, summed
up my own feelings.
"For a city this big to come together as they have," he
said, "it's absolutely amazing."
At the same time, the frustration, fear and distrust of
government that is rising among New Yorkers is real. I hope New
York's government continues to perform well in the days ahead.
And I hope its residents hold their nerve.
I wish the same patience, perspective and practicality that
I've seen in New York this week could be transferred to our
politicians in Washington. Natural disasters are real. We need a
lean but effective government to respond to them.
It's foolish and naïve, but I fantasize that another
impossible-to-imagine series of events will lead to a sea change
among our leaders. Whoever wins the presidency next week will
magically tack to the center, political extremists will lose
credibility and pragmatists from both parties will engage in a
serious effort to address our nation's staggering problems.
Disaster does that to you.