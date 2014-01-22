(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
Jan 22 The United States won a short-term
diplomatic victory over Iran this week. Under intense pressure
from American officials, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
withdrew an invitation for Iranian officials to attend the Syria
peace conference.
Disinviting Tehran is the latest example of the Obama
administration's continual search for easy, risk-free solutions
in Syria. As the conflict destabilizes the region, however,
Washington must finally face the hard choice: Either compromise
with Iran, or decisively support and arm the rebels.
The lack of an Iranian presence in Switzerland today dooms
the talks' prospects. Whether Tehran's actions are depraved or
not, its comprehensive efforts to supply troops, munitions and
funding to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad makes the Iranian
government the key foreign player in the conflict.
"Iran is the sine qua non of the solution," said an American
analyst, who closely follows Syria and spoke on condition of
anonymity. "They have to feel comfortable with the outcome - if
there is going to be a solution."
As fighting enters its third year, the dynamics in Syria
increasingly resemble those of Afghanistan in the 1980s. During
the Cold War, the United States, the Soviet Union, Saudi Arabia
and Pakistan each backed various factions in Afghanistan for its
own gain. The result? Thirty years of proxy war that killed an
estimated 1 million Afghans and created one of the world's most
impoverished, fragmented and radicalized societies.
U.S. and other Western officials express legitimate
frustration with the fractious nature of Syria's opposition. But
in Syria today, a version of Afghanistan-style war-by-foreign
proxy is dividing the opposition and prolonging the conflict.
Iran and Saudi Arabia, like the United States and the Soviet
Union before them, are locked in an existential struggle - their
own Cold War, over influence in the region - which is inflaming
Shi'ite-Sunni tensions. An opportunistic Russia, meanwhile, is
using Syria's dissolution to extend its influence in the region
as well.
Though the Obama administration talks as if it is a central
player in Syria it is, largely, on the sidelines. The United
States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar continue to back different, often
opposing, rebel groups, with no coordinated strategy. As Iran
and Assad act in lock-step, Washington and its regional allies
squabble.
"This has proved to be a huge distraction," a recent
International Crisis Group report concluded, "At critical
points, it has effectively ground coalition activity to a halt."
The Syrian conflict - like Afghanistan 30 years ago - is
spinning out of control, as each outside power pursues its own
agenda. Sectarian and jihadist forces unleashed today will be
difficult to rein in for years, if not decades. This week's
peace conference will seem laughably quaint.
We have seen this before. In 1982, Afghan, Pakistani, U.S.
and Soviet negotiators gathered in Switzerland to try to end to
the conflict in Afghanistan. Six years later, they signed the
Geneva Accords, which resulted in the withdrawal of all Soviet
forces from Afghanistan the next year.
But the forces that the United States and its allies had
released - radicalism, sectarianism, tribalism and lawlessness -
devoured Afghanistan in the 1990s. Thirty years later, those
centrifugal forces still haunt that fractured nation.
This week's negotiations are laudable. U.S. officials hope
they will lead to temporary cease-fires, aid deliveries and
prisoner exchanges. They also assert that the talks might lead
some members of Assad's inner circle to defect. The conference's
first day, though, produced only vitriolic exchanges between the
Syrian government and opposition.
There is a sharp disconnect between perceptions of the
conflict inside the United States and within the region. Though
the White House and the U.S. public are understandably hesitant
about arming Syria's rebels or carrying out air strikes,
countries and groups in the region see the conflict as pivotal.
From minority Allawites, who fear a takeover of Syria by Sunni
jihadists, to the governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia, the
parties in the region see the struggle as a direct threat to
their existence.
Syrian officials are growing confident that they are
winning. They cite recent infighting among rebel groups as
evidence that the opposition is imploding. Despite Washington's
calls for Assad's ouster, it remains clear that the Obama White
House will not use military force.
Since the United States struck an accord with Russia to
remove Syria's chemical weapons in September, the regime's
brutality has expanded exponentially, according to human rights
groups. The Assad government has increased its use of starvation
siege tactics. It is demolishing more civilian neighborhoods
with makeshift "barrel bombs." And a new trove of chilling
photographs, if verified, documents the torture and killing of
as many as 11,000 detainees.
On the other side of the conflict, Saudi officials are so
angered by the Obama administration's unwillingness to arm the
rebels that they have "gone rogue," according to the American
analyst who asked not to be named. Convinced that Washington
will not confront Iran in Syria, Saudi officials are stepping up
their efforts to arm Sunni jihadists.
"They feel like they played nice and they lost strategically
for it," said the analyst. "The problem with that is that the
Saudis don't have a very good track record at controlling the
entities that they create."
The analyst was, of course, referring to Afghanistan, where
the United States and Saudi Arabia armed and trained anti-Soviet
jihadists - including a young Saudi fighter named Osama bin
Laden. The unintended consequences continue to be felt today.
Unless Iran is negotiated with or confronted militarily in
Syria, the Geneva talks of 2014 are likely to be as
insignificant as those of 1988. Yes, the Assad government is
engaging in unspeakable brutality. Hard-line jihadists in the
opposition are also carrying out horrific acts. But foreign
powers are exacerbating this conflict by pursuing their own
rivalries in the region.
All that has changed is that the hundreds dying each week
are Syrians, not Afghans.
