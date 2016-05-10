UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 Rohm Co Ltd :
* Says it to retire 2.2 million shares (about 1.94 percent stake) of its common stock on May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1T5x7h
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.