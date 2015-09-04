(Corrects typo in headline)
SEOUL, Sept 4 CJ Korea Express Corp,
South Korea's largest logistics firm, said on Friday it is in
final talks to acquire China's Rokin Logistics.
CJ Korea Express submitted a bid of a little above 500
billion won ($420.13 million) for Rokin, while more than 10
bidders expressed interest in a round of binding bids late last
month, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Friday,
citing an unnamed investment banking source.
A CJ Korea Express spokesman declined to comment on the
price.
($1 = 1,190.1200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)