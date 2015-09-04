* CJ teams up with fund to buy Rokin Logistics
* Shares in CJ Korea Express up 1.4 pct
(Adds spokesman confirmation of acquisition and pricing; share
move)
SEOUL, Sept 4 CJ Korea Express Corp
and a fund invested in by two other entities will pay a total of
about 455 billion won ($382.23 million) to buy China's Rokin
Logistics, a CJ spokesman said on Friday.
CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, will
pay about 312 billion won out of the total, while a fund in
which the National Pension Service and Seoul-based private
equity firm STIC Investments have invested is paying the
remainder, the spokesman said.
Shares in CJ Korea Express closed up 1.4 percent, beating a
1.5 percent drop in the wider market after rising as
much as 4.8 percent during Friday's trading.
($1 = 1,190.1200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)