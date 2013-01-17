LONDON Jan 17 Chris Rokos, co-founder of hedge
fund firm Brevan Howard, is focusing on managing his own
fortune, two sources told Reuters, the latest star trader to set
up a so-called "family office" rather than work for others amid
tighter regulations.
The former Goldman Sachs trader, who left Brevan last summer
after the amount of money he managed was cut, has set up the
office in the heart of London's upmarket Mayfair district, close
to Berkeley Square, one of the sources said.
While his future plans are still unclear, Rokos is one of a
number of star hedge fund managers who has moved away from
managing assets for pension funds or wealth managers and rich
individuals and switched to running his own wealth.
Billionaire George Soros converted his hedge fund into a
family office in 2011, while activist investor Carl Icahn has
returned outside investors' cash and Renaissance Technologies'
Medallion fund has long been shut to outside money.
The trend comes amid tighter regulation of the hedge fund
industry, particularly ahead of the introduction of new European
hedge fund regulation this year, and growing pressure on
traders' lucrative fees.
While still in its early stages, the move could signal an
exodus of talent from the hedge fund industry, traditionally
seen as the cutting edge of finance and trading.
"Some people are saying, 'this (running a hedge fund) isn't
so much fun anymore'," said one of the sources, adding other
managers were leaving or considering leaving the industry.
More conservative investors like pension funds and insurers
have recently started to allocate more cash to alternative funds
like hedge funds, and a continued 'brain drain' could restrict
their choices on where to invest.
STAR TRADER
Oxford University-educated Rokos, 42, is ranked 17th in last
year's Sunday Times Hedge Fund Rich List with an estimated
fortune of 230 million pounds ($371 million).
He was once a star trader on Brevan's $28 billion Master
fund, which has never had a losing year and which made 21
percent in the market turmoil of 2008.
His future plans at the time of his departure were unknown,
although two sources at the time told Reuters he was considering
launching his own hedge fund.
Launching a family office could still offer a route back
into hedge fund management, if he later opens up to external
clients. He is likely at the moment to be restricted by a
non-compete agreement with his former employer, which is common
in such circumstances.
Brevan Howard declined to comment.
Family offices typically manage the assets of a wealthy
family, although some can also provide investment management or
advice for external clients.
Registration with Britain's Financial Services Authority
(FSA) is not always required - which means less of a regulatory
burden than running a hedge fund. Rokos's new venture is not
listed on the FSA register.
"It would depend on the exact nature of the activities being
carried on by the family office and the structure of the family
office," an FSA spokesman said.
Rokos's profile on professional networking site LinkedIn
lists him as working at a family office.
One of the sources told Reuters that Rokos has been joined
by former Brevan Howard partner Andy French. French also left
the firm last year and is now chief operating officer at an
unnamed family office, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Neither Rokos nor French responded to a request for comment
sent via LinkedIn.
One senior banker told Reuters that Rokos had been meeting
prime brokers in London. Prime brokers provide services such as
financing and stock lending to hedge funds and other investors.
Brevan Howard is one of the world's biggest and most
successful hedge fund firms with $39 billion in assets under
management.