LONDON May 19 Star trader Chris Rokos has hired
former Brevan Howard colleague Borislav Vladimirov, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said, as he prepares for one
of Europe's most high-profile hedge fund launches later this
year.
Vladimirov joined Rokos' family office last month from
Graticule Asset Management Asia, an investment firm controlled
by Adam Levinson, the former chief executive of the Singapore
unit of Fortress Investment Group.
He had worked with Rokos at Brevan Howard between 2005 and
2013 and left Graticule in March, records with Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority showed.
Rokos - who made $4 billion for Brevan's main fund between
2004 and 2012, earning him $900 million along the way - and
Brevan Howard ended a legal dispute in January this year,
clearing the way for him to start his own fund.
Vladimirov is currently helping Rokos at his family office,
but not trading, the source said, adding that he will eventually
be managing capital for the hedge fund.
Rokos also hired former Goldman Sachs co-head of Asia
Pacific macro trading, Stuart Riley, in March.
