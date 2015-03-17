LONDON, March 17 Former Goldman Sachs co-head of Asia Pacific macro trading, Stuart Riley, is joining the London-based hedge fund start-up by former Brevan Howard star trader Chris Rokos.

Riley, who had joined Goldman in 2000, left the Wall Street investment bank in Hong Kong recently, an internal Goldman Sachs memo seen by Reuters showed.

A spokesman for Rokos confirmed the appointment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)