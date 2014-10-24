Oct 24 U.S. TV startup Roku Inc is working on
plans to confidentially file for an initial public offering, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Roku has been working with investment banks, including Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc, to prepare for a
potential offering that could raise as much as $150 million, the
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/12suIaK)
The company, which makes set-top boxes that connect TVs to
the Internet, did not immediately respond to emails seeking
comment.
The timing of any deal is not yet set, and it is also not
yet clear what valuation Roku might seek, the financial daily
reported.
Roku competes with Apple Inc's Apple TV and
Amazon.com Inc in April unveiled a rival video
streaming device dubbed Fire TV.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)