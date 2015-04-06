April 6 Video streaming-device maker Roku Inc launched new search functions on Monday including a "feed" that updates people on movie availability and pricing.

Additionally, the company, whose backers include Hearst and Twenty-First Century Fox, introduced upgraded versions of its Roku 3 and Roku 2 streaming players. The updated Roku 3 comes with a voice-activated remote control.

The new search capability returns results for movies, TV shows, actors and directors, as well as availably and pricing on different platforms such as Netflix or Amazon.

Roku streams up to 250,000 movies and TV episodes. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)