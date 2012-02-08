LOS ANGELES Feb 8 Cable TV network CNN
said on Wednesday it has suspended commentator Roland Martin
over a series of Twitter remarks during the Super Bowl game that
offended America's gay community.
"Roland Martin's tweets were regrettable and offensive.
Language that demeans is inconsistent with the values and
culture of our organization, and is not tolerated. We have been
giving careful consideration to this matter, and Roland will not
be appearing on our air for the time being," the TV news
network said in a statement.
Martin on Sunday made a series of Twitter remarks that poked
fun at British soccer player David Beckham's new underwear ad
for fashion retailer H&M and at a New England Patriot football
player for wearing a pink suit.
Martin tweeted: "If a dude at your Super Bowl party is hyped
about David Beckham's H&M underwear ad, smack the ish out of
him! #superbowl", as well as, "Who the hell was that New England
Patriot they just showed in a head to toe pink suit? Oh, he
needs a visit from #teamwhipdatass"
His remarks provoked protests by gay and lesbian activist
group GLAAD, which said Martin was advocating violence against
gay people.
"CNN today took a strong stand against anti-LGBT violence
and language that demeans any community," GLAAD spokesman Rich
Ferraro said in a statement following CNN's decision to suspend
Martin.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)