By Ian Simpson
May 12 A University of Virginia administrator
filed a $7.85 million libel lawsuit against Rolling Stone
magazine, its parent company and a reporter on Tuesday over a
now-debunked story of a gang rape on the U.S. campus.
The lawsuit charged that Nicole Eramo, associate dean of
students and top administrator in dealing with sexual assaults,
was defamed by Rolling Stone, Wenner Media and reporter Sabrina
Rubin Erdely in the November 2014 article about an alleged 2012
gang rape at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
The article, "A Rape On Campus," sparked a national debate
about sexual violence at U.S. colleges.
Rolling Stone apologized in December for "discrepancies" in
the account and admitted it never sought comment from seven men
accused of the alleged rape.
A review by the Columbia University journalism school
commissioned by Rolling Stone and released in April cited the
magazine for reporting and editing lapses.
The lawsuit, filed in state Circuit Court in
Charlottesville, Virginia, said Rolling Stone, Wenner Media and
Erdely aimed to depict the University of Virginia as
indifferent to rape on campus.
"To personify the university's alleged institutional
indifference to rape, Erdely and Rolling Stone cast Dean Eramo,
who met with and counseled Jackie (the alleged rape victim), as
the chief villain of the story," it said.
They falsely claimed that Eramo tried to persuade Jackie not
to report the rape and that she was indifferent to her
allegations, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit filed by attorney Tom Clare of Alexandria,
Virginia, seeks at least $7.5 million in compensatory damages
and $350,000 in punitive damages.
Elizabeth McNamara, an attorney with New York's Davis Wright
Tremaine LLP representing Rolling Stone, declined to comment.
Phi Kappa Psi fraternity said in April it planned to
sue. The suit has not been filed, and a spokesman
was not available to comment.
Rolling Stone is owned by Jann Wenner, who founded it in
1967 as a counterculture-oriented magazine. A Charlottesville
police investigation found no evidence that Jackie had been
gang-raped.
The magazine has said it would commit itself to
recommendations made in the Columbia review, and Erdely has
apologized.
Legal experts have said a lawsuit by the university itself
was unlikely since a government entity cannot sue for
defamation.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Toni
Reinhold and Peter Cooney)