* Rolls-Royce holdings Plc statement re new offshore facility in Brazil

* A new £22 million marine facility in Duque De Caxias will be used to assemble and test large thrusters and other propulsion equipment for use on semisubmersible rigs, drill ships, FPSOs and other highly complex offshore vessels.

* Delivery of first set of UUC 405 thrusters, for seven drill ships being built by brazilian shipyard estaleiro atlântico sul for sete brasil, will commence in june of 2015.

