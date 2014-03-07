UPDATE 1-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
LONDON, March 7 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said on Friday it would fund the purchase of German carmaker Daimler's 50 percent stake of a jointly owned power systems company using cash and some borrowing.
Rolls-Royce said it had ample liquidity to take full ownership of the three-year-old joint venture Rolls-Royce Power Systems with Daimler's holding estimated to be worth 1.9 billion pounds ($3.18 billion).
The company said the transaction was expected to be completed within the next six months subject to the usual regulatory approvals.
"Rolls-Royce Power Systems has added scale and capability to our reciprocating engines business," said Chief Executive John Rishton in a statement.
"It has outstanding technology, operates in long term growth markets and has proved a valuable addition to our Marine and Industrial Power Systems division,"
He said the option, which is subject to a formal valuation process, was valued at 1.9 billion pounds on Rolls-Royce's balance sheet, ending December 31 2013.
NEW YORK, May 1 A transition that involves an overhaul of U.S. mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might take more than five years, depending on the severity of proposed changes, an official at Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Monday.