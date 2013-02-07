LONDON Feb 7 British aerospace and defence group Rolls-Royce will cut 320 jobs at its sites in Derby, central England and Bristol in the west of the country, according to Britain's Unite union.

Rolls-Royce confirmed jobs would be lost but would not give details on numbers, only adding that it wanted to put more staff in front line engineering and production jobs and fewer in support functions.

"Wherever possible we will re-deploy people and we will seek to avoid compulsory redundancies," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said on Thursday. "The number of people employed by Rolls-Royce in the UK will remain constant or grow in the coming year."

Rolls-Royce last month said it was in consultation with trade unions over job cuts in its defence workforce at its plant in Ansty, near Coventry in central England where it employs 800 people.

"Another round of redundancies in these circumstances, on top of the 400 job losses proposed in its defence business, is a criminal waste of talent that will create insecurity and damage morale in the workforce," Ian Waddell, Unite's national officer for aerospace and shipbuilding said.