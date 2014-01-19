Jan 19 The Serious Fraud Office has received
additional funding from the UK Treasury in its probe of alleged
bribery and corruption by defence group Rolls-Royce in
China and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported, citing
sources.
The Serious Fraud Office and the UK Treasury declined a
comment on the story.
The Treasury has agreed to so-called blockbuster funding "in
the low millions" of pounds for the SFO's probe, people familiar
with the matter told the newspaper on Sunday.
The Financial Times said that the secret funding could
explain why the SFO made the surprise announcement before
Christmas that it was accelerating its interest in Rolls-Royce
to an official criminal probe.
Rolls Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft,
in December last year confirmed SFO's investigation in the
matter.
Tommy Suharto, the youngest son of Indonesia's late
president, in November 2013 denied allegations that he received
any bribes from Rolls-Royce.
Allegations of corruption are not new to the defence and
aerospace industry, in which companies commonly use individuals
or companies as intermediaries in countries where they do not
have a large presence.
BAE Systems, Europe's biggest defence company, was
fined $450 million by the United States and Britain in 2010,
following long-running corruption investigations at home and
abroad into defence deals in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Sweden, the
Czech Republic and Hungary.