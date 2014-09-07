LONDON, Sept 7 Two men arrested as part of a
Serious Fraud Office (SFO)investigation into concerns of
possible bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia
have had their bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper
said.
Sudhir Choudhrie, an Indian-born donor to Britain's Liberal
Democrats, the junior coalition partner, and his son Bhanu were
arrested in February.
Bail for the pair was lifted in July, the newspaper said
without citing sources, in an indication that they are expected
to play no further part in the inquiry.
Britain's SFO declined to comment when contacted by Reuters
and Rolls-Royce could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Sunday Times cited a spokesman for the Choudhries as
saying "they deny any wrongdoing and have co-operated fully with
the authorities", echoing their spokesman's comments in
February.
Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines, said in December the SFO had launched a formal
investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption
in China and Indonesia.
A year earlier, it had passed information to the SFO
relating to bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in
overseas markets, and said it could face prosecution.
In March the firm said it had cut the number of middlemen it
uses as it steps up efforts to prevent bribery and corruption.
The Choudhrie family founded C&C Alpha Group, a London-based
firm that invests in sectors including healthcare, aviation and
hospitality, according to the company's website.