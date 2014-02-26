DERBY, England Feb 26 British engineering
company Rolls-Royce on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new
aircraft engine which it said would be up to 6 percent more
efficient than its latest model and could be ready by the end of
the decade.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said the new engine,
which it called "Advance," could be a successor to its Trent XWB
which is due to enter service later this year.
By 2025, Rolls said an even newer model, the "UltraFan",
could be ready to be attached to an aircraft. This would be
around 10 percent more efficient than the Trent XWB, it said.
Demand for aircraft engines, and in particular more fuel
efficient models, is expected to continue to grow strongly.
The world will need to double its fleet of aircraft over the
next twenty years as cities expand and Asia's increasingly
affluent middle class takes to the skies, planemaker Airbus
forecasted in September.
It said airlines, lessors and cargo operators would need a
total of 29,226 new passenger and freighter jets worth $4.4
trillion over the next 20 years.