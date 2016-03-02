UPDATE 5-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
LONDON, March 2 Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had appointed Bradley Singer, a partner from its largest shareholder ValueAct Capital, as a non-executive director on its board.
The company said Singer, who will join the board with immediate effect, would become a member of its Science and Technology Committee.
Singer is a partner and chief operating officer of ValueAct Capital, the largest investor in Rolls-Royce with a shareholding of 10.8 percent.
Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a series of profit warnings, has said in the past that ValueAct backed its plan to turn around the company. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station as early as Tuesday for an emergency space walk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.