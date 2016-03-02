LONDON, March 2 Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had appointed Bradley Singer, a partner from its largest shareholder ValueAct Capital, as a non-executive director on its board.

The company said Singer, who will join the board with immediate effect, would become a member of its Science and Technology Committee.

Singer is a partner and chief operating officer of ValueAct Capital, the largest investor in Rolls-Royce with a shareholding of 10.8 percent.

Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a series of profit warnings, has said in the past that ValueAct backed its plan to turn around the company. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)