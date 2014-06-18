LONDON, June 18 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of understanding with
China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC), one day after
it struck the same agreement with China's SNPTC nuclear reactor
vendor.
Under the agreement the two companies will look at
collaborating in fields such as nuclear engineering support, the
supply of emergency diesel generators and supply chain
management, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.
China is the world's biggest nuclear new build market and
Rolls Royce said it already supplies 70 percent of China's
operating nuclear plants and those being built with control
technology.
CGNPC is currently in discussions with France's EDF to take
a stake in the French utility's Hinkley Point nuclear new build
project in Britain, the country's first new nuclear plant in two
decades.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)