LONDON, April 23 Britain's Rolls-Royce
has won a $400 million contract with Azul Brazilian Airlines to
service Rolls-Royce engines, which it said will be used to power
the Brazilian company's aircraft.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said on Wednesday
Azul's six Airbus A330-200 and five A350-900 XWB aircraft would
be powered by its Trent 700 and Trent XWB engines respectively.
Rolls said new customer Azul's $400 million TotalCare order
would increase its order book by $100 million.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)