BRIEF-AstraZeneca's durvalumab average monthly cost around $15,000
* Says average wholesale acquisition cost of durvalumab around $15,000/month, following FDA approval of drug for bladder cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Rolls-Royce said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines.
Rolls-Royce said on Friday that the order for engines also included the provision of long-term post-delivery services as part of a "TotalCare" support package.
The engines ordered are the Trent XWB engines to power 25 Airbus A350s, and Trent 7000 engines to power 25 Airbus A330neo aircraft. Rolls-Royce is the only supplier of engines for both aircraft.
Delta's order was first reported on Wednesday and follows a closely fought competition with Boeing, which had offered its 787 Dreamliner. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against layoffs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.