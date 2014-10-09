LONDON Oct 9 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce said airline Norwegian had selected
its engines to power nine Boeing Dreamliner aircraft and
signed up for a long-term maintenance and servicing contract
worth $440 million.
Rolls-Royce said in a statement on Thursday that Norwegian
would use its Trent 1000 engines for nine additional leased
787-9 or Dreamliner aircraft, boosting the engine-maker's order
book by $134 million.
Norwegian's fleet expansion brings the total number of its
Trent 1000-powered Dreamliners to 17. The new aircraft would be
powered by the Trent 1000-TEN, the latest version of the Trent
1000 with improved fuel economics over its lifetime.
"We have been very pleased with the Trent 1000 in-service
performance and we look forward in particular to operating the
Trent 1000-TEN engine which will set new standards on the
aircraft," Tore Jenssen, Norwegian's chief operating officer,
said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)