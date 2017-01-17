* Company to pay 671 mln pounds to settle criminal probes
By Sarah Young and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Jan 17 Shares in Rolls-Royce
leapt on Tuesday after the British maker of engines for planes
and ships finalised a 671 million-pound ($831 million) deal to
settle a lengthy bribery investigation and said 2016 profits
beat previous expectations.
The agreement draws a line under investigations by British,
U.S. and Brazilian authorities into alleged criminal conduct
spanning three decades, at least seven jurisdictions and three
of the company's business sectors.
Coupled with an upbeat profit forecast, it removes a cloud
over the business and comes as a boost to CEO Warren East who,
since joining in mid-2015, has led a drive to slash costs and
restructure the group following a series of profit warnings.
Rolls-Royce said it "apologises unreservedly for the conduct
that has been uncovered".
"We now conduct ourselves in a fundamentally different way.
We have zero tolerance of business misconduct of any sort," East
said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday Rolls-Royce
Plc had agreed to pay the United States a $170 million criminal
penalty as part of the global settlement.
News of the bigger-than-expected total settlement was
"negative but benign" as Rolls could spread payments out over
five years, said Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris.
"This is by no means a great moment in Rolls-Royce's history
but in terms of a healing process, getting the SFO (Britain's
Serious Fraud Office) settled and having trading, particularly
on cash flow improving, well maybe, just maybe, Rolls is on the
mend," Morris said.
An English court on Tuesday approved the country's third
Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) between the SFO and Rolls,
first outlined late on Monday. Rolls said it would pay 497
million pounds to the SFO plus interest and a payment in respect
of costs.
The court heard that the case against Rolls-Royce involved
bribery of senior foreign officials and senior staff in
countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, India, Russia, Nigeria,
China and Malaysia from 1989-2013, with over 100 key employees
and 33 million documents examined.
The SFO said it was the biggest investigation in its
history.
The conduct, lawyers said, was carefully planned and led to
large contracts earning as much as 250 million pounds.
In his ruling, the judge said the chunky penalty, the
highest ever enforcement action against a company in Britain for
criminal conduct, reflected the gravity of the company's
misconduct alongside its corporate reform and cooperation with
authorities.
Systems, culture, training, governance and ethics
strategies had all been overhauled, said Rolls, adding that it
had also cut dramatically the number of intermediaries it uses.
SHARES CLIMB
Shares in Rolls closed 4.4 percent higher at 695 pence on
Tuesday, having earlier surged seven percent to hit their
highest level for two months.
Rolls said on Monday it had finished the year strongly, with
profit and cash flow ahead of expectations.
The company is due to report 2016 results on Feb. 14 with
the consensus forecast for annual pretax profit predicted to
halve from the year before, to 686 million pounds.
East has targeted savings of up to 200 million pounds a year
from this year - by cutting managerial jobs - while a positive
market backdrop for aircraft engines and a helpful post-Brexit
slump in the pound could all have boosted profits.
"I think East's doing a really good job. He's doing all the
right things," said Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham.
East himself, however, acknowledges that the company still
faces a huge challenge as it tries to execute its restructuring
at the same time as it almost doubles output of wide-body plane
engines by 2019 to meet orders, while avoiding cost overruns and
technical problems.
Over the last 12 months, shares in Rolls have outperformed
Britain's blue-chip index, rising 33 percent, but have
declined 8 percent since November when it set out what new
accounting procedures would mean for its profits.
VICTORY FOR SFO
Rolls, which also makes engines for military jets, ships and
nuclear-powered submarines, said the settlements agreed with the
three authorities would involve the group paying about 293
million pounds in the first year.
The SFO's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with Rolls is
a notable victory for the agency, representing the largest
penalty it has issued. Set up to deal with the most serious and
complex fraud cases, the SFO has had a chequered record in
securing convictions over its 28-year history.
"In scale, it (the DPA) rivals the sort of penalty we are
used to seeing extracted by the U.S. authorities, so will be
viewed as a success for the SFO in establishing itself as a
global anti-corruption agency to be feared," Neil Swift, partner
at law firm Peters and Peters, said.
The DPA covers the company but means individuals involved
can still be prosecuted by the authorities. Hinting that such
cases could follow, the SFO said that the terms of the
settlement involved Rolls agreeing to cooperate with future
prosecutions of individuals.
($1 = 0.8078 pounds)
