JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's anti-corruption
agency said on Thursday it was treating the former chief
executive of airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk as a
suspect in a bribery case related to British plane engine
manufacturer Rolls-Royce.
Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said in
a statement the CEO of Garuda from 2005 to 2014 was suspected of
taking bribes related to the purchase of planes and machines
from Rolls-Royce and an aircraft manufacturer.
The KPK did not refer to the CEO by name but, as is its
custom, used initials - in this case "ESA". The CEO of Garuda
from 2005 to 2014 was Emirsyah Satar, who is now chairman of
Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group's e-commerce platform
MatahariMall.com.
Satar and his assistant did not respond to Reuters' requests
for comment. MatahariMall said it supported the legal process in
Indonesia, but declined further comment.
The KPK said it found evidence that "ESA" had received 20
billion rupiah ($1.5 million) of cash and items worth $2 million
in Singapore and Indonesia from another suspect, "SS".
KPK Chairman Agus Rahardjo said at a news briefing its probe
was directed against individuals, and would not affect Garuda's
operations.
Garuda's vice president for corporate communication, Benny
S. Butarbutar, said the airline would cooperate with the KPK,
adding the investigation "has no connection to our corporate
activities."
Rolls-Royce agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million
to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in
schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice
Department and Britain's Serious Fraud Office said in statements
on Tuesday.
Rolls-Royce was not immediately available for comment on
Thursday.
