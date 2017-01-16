* Settlements to result in payments totalling 671 mln pounds
* Relate to bribery involving intermediaries
* Rolls says indications 2016 profit ahead of expectations
(Updates to add details, background)
Jan 16 British engineering group Rolls-Royce Plc
said on Monday that it had reached settlements with
authorities in Britain, the United States and Brazil relating to
bribery and corruption involving intermediaries, which would
result in a series of payments totalling 671 million pounds
($809 million).
Rolls also said in a statement that it would report its
financial results for 2016 on Feb. 14 when "an appropriate
update on the implications of these agreements will be provided
at that time".
It said there were early indications that its full-year
profits and cash for 2016 would be ahead of expectations.
The settlement and the profit outlook come about a month
after the maker of aero engines said it would cut 800 jobs in
its marine business, responding to weak demand from shipping and
energy customers.
The settlement with British authorities, for 497.25 million
pounds, was the biggest ever for Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
Rolls said the deals with the three authorities would see
the group pay about 293 million pounds in the first year.
Under the terms of the agreements with the U.S. Department
of Justice, Brazil's Ministerio Publico Federal (MPF) Rolls said
it has agreed to make payments to the DoJ totalling nearly $170
million and to the MPF totalling $25.58 million.
Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement with
Britain's Serious Fraud Office the company said it will pay
497.253 million pounds plus interest under a schedule lasting up
to five years, plus a payment in respect of the SFO's costs.
The proposed agreement with SFO was still subject to court
approval.
"These agreements relate to bribery and corruption involving
intermediaries in a number of overseas markets, concerns about
which the company passed to the SFO from 2012 onwards," the
company said in its statement. "These are voluntary agreements
which result in the suspension of a prosecution provided that
the company fulfils certain requirements, including the payment
of a financial penalty."
Since the concerns were brought to light, Rolls-Royce has
set up an audit committee at each of its units in a bid to curb
bribery and corruption, according to the company's latest annual
report.
Its settlement with Britain's SFO is not the first of its
kind. Military contractor BAE Systems Plc agreed to pay
288 million in 2010 to settle long-running corruption
investigations.
Rolls is in the midst of a programme launched in 2015 to cut
costs and simplify its operations after a slowdown in several
markets hit profits.
($1 = 0.8299 pounds)
