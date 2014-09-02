Sept 2 The United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office
plans to make more arrests in its investigation against bribery
allegations at jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc,
the agency's director David Green said in an interview to
Bloomberg.
The investigation concerns "several divisions of Rolls Royce
business activity," Green told Bloomberg, adding that "there
will be more arrests." (bloom.bg/1oALibB)
In February, the SFO had arrested Sudhir Choudhrie, an
India-born donor to one of Britain's ruling political parties,
and his son Bhanu as part of a probe into Rolls-Royce's dealings
in Asia.
BAE Systems, Europe's biggest defence company, was
fined $450 million by the United States and Britain in 2010,
following long-running corruption investigations at home and
abroad into defence deals in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Sweden, the
Czech Republic and Hungary.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)