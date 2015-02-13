LONDON Feb 13 British engineer Rolls-Royce posted 2014 profit in line with guidance but downgraded expectations for this year due to the deterioration of economic conditions for customers in the oil and gas markets.

Rolls-Royce's group underlying pretax profit of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) for 2014 was 8 percent lower than last year, but in line with the company's guidance for profit to be flat excluding the 150 million pound impact of foreign currency headwinds and one-off charges.

However, Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines after U.S. group General Electric, downgraded forecasts for 2015 issued in October, when it shocked the market by warning there would be no growth this year.

It said on Friday 2015 underlying profit would come in at between 1.4 billion pounds and 1.55 billion pounds, or 14 percent lower at most, compared to an October forecast that it would be at best unchanged from 2014, to 3 percent lower at worst. ($1 = 0.6491 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)