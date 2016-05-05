LONDON May 5 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce stuck to its outlook for 2016, a year which
it has already said would be challenging, with profit expected
to halve due to changes in the aero-engine market and weak
demand from energy customers.
Rolls-Royce said ahead of its annual general meeting on
Thursday that profit would be weighted towards the second half
of the year, guiding that the first six months would be close to
breakeven.
The company added that its 2016 expectations excluded the
impact of foreign exchange rates which if they were to stay at
current levels could boost reported pretax profit by about 50
million pounds ($72.61 million).
($1 = 0.6887 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)