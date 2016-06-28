LONDON, June 28 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce said it was sticking to its outlook for 2016,
repeating guidance that profit would be weighted to the last six
months of the year and adding that it was on track to deliver
forecast cost savings.
After Britain voted to leave the EU last week, Rolls-Royce
said on Tuesday that it remained committed to the country where
it is headquartered and that the long-term effect of quitting
the bloc on the firm would depend upon the new relationships
formed.
