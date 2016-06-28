(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, June 28 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce confirmed its commitment to the UK in the
wake of the country's vote to leave the EU, as it said it was
comfortable with its outlook for the year.
Rolls-Royce, in the middle of a turnaround plan to reverse
an expected halving of its profit in 2016, said on Tuesday that
its cost-cutting plan was on track and it continued to expect a
stronger profit performance in the second half of the year.
The company said that Britain's decision to quit the EU
would have no immediate impact on its day-to-day business, but
the medium and long-term impact would depend on the
relationships struck by Britain with the EU and elsewhere.
The Brexit vote has sent shockwaves through British
companies, hammering shares in airlines, housebuilders and
banks, and threatening at least two years of uncertainty as the
country renegotiates trading relationships.
Rolls-Royce had written to employees before the vote to tell
them the company would be better off in the EU.
"Although this is not the outcome the company would have
chosen, Rolls-Royce remains committed to the United Kingdom
where we are headquartered, directly employ over 23,000 talented
and committed workers and where we carry out a significant
majority of our research and development," the company said in
its statement on Tuesday.
Not all of Britain's blue chip companies have been prepared
to state their commitment to the UK. Vodafone said on
Friday it was too soon to form a view on where the UK-based
company would be domiciled after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
For this year, Rolls-Royce said its profit forecast, which
excludes the year-on-year effect of foreign exchange
translation, was unchanged. Analysts expect Rolls-Royce's 2016
pretax profit to slump to 633 million pounds ($841.45 million),
according to Thomson Reuters data, from 1.36 billion in 2015.
The company had warned in May that it expected to report a
result close to breakeven for the first half of the year, before
profit rises in the second six months from increased large
engine deliveries, higher demand for servicing engines and
cost-cutting benefits.
The company will report its first-half results on July 28
and give an update on its cost-saving plan.
($1 = 0.7523 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and Louise
Hevens)