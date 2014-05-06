May 7 Britain's Rolls-Royce Plc said it
would sell its energy gas turbine and compressor business to
German conglomerate Siemens AG for 785 million
pounds($1.33 billion).
Rolls, whose energy gas turbine and compressor business has
around 2,400 employees, said Siemens would pay a further 200
million pounds for a 25 year licensing agreement granting access
to relevant Rolls-Royce aero-derivative technology.
The energy gas turbine and compressor business supplies
aero-derivative gas turbines, compressor systems and related
services to customers in the oil and gas, and power generation
sectors
"This agreement will give the Energy business greater
opportunities as part of a much larger energy company and allows
Rolls-Royce to concentrate on the areas of business where we can
add most value," Rolls-Royce Chief Executive, John Rishton said
in a statement.
The London-based company said the transaction, would
transfer Rolls-Royce's shareholding in the Rolls Wood Group
(RWG) joint venture, that provides maintenance, repair and
overhaul services to Siemens.
($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio and Andre Grenon)