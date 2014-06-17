LONDON, June 17 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of understanding with
Chinese nuclear reactor vendor SNPTC to cooperate on civil
nuclear power projects in the UK and other markets.
The companies will look at collaboration in areas such as
engineering support, provision of components and supply chain
management, Rolls Royce said in a statement.
"China represents one of the world's largest civil nuclear
markets in which Rolls-Royce has been supplying safety-critical
technology and solutions for 20 years," said Rolls Royce
President of Nuclear Jason Smith.
The British engineer said it already services more than 70
percent of China's operational reactors and those being built.
China's SNPTC has previously expressed interest in building
new nuclear reactors in Britain.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)